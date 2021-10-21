Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $973,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,824.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

