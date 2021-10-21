Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.