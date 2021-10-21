MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

