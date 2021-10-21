Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.74 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

