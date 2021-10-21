Mark Garrett Sells 9,563 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

SNOW opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 95.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,267,000 after purchasing an additional 241,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 45.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

