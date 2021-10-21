Mark Neumann Sells 13,448 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

