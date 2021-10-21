MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $405.69 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.17 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.