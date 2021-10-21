MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Shares of MKTX traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,043. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.65. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

