Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 174,716 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Chegg worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chegg by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chegg by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.