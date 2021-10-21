Marshall Wace LLP Has $20.55 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.