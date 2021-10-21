Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $17.35 Million Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 347,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.44% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

SEAS opened at $60.31 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.