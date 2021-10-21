Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 240,628 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.39% of Ardelyx worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

