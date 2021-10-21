Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 274,329 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

