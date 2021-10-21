Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 98,399 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

