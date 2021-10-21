Marshall Wace LLP Sells 17,658 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 785.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

