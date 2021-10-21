Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marubeni has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $93.20.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

