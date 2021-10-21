Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $185,994.29 and approximately $65,433.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.38 or 0.06430215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086010 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

