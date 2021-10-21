MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Sells $122,847.27 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.17 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

