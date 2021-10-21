Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.