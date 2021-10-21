Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.13% of Matrix Service worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

