Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $182.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.