McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 785.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.