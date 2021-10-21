McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.76 Billion

Analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report sales of $62.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.34 billion and the lowest is $62.12 billion. McKesson reported sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $252.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.62 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $260.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.09. The company had a trading volume of 466,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

