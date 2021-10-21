Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.54

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.54 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 43,812 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £218.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

