MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.