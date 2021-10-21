Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.74

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $567.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

