Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

