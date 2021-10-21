Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.23. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.