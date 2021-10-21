Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%.

NYSE:MCB opened at $88.02 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metropolitan Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

