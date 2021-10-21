Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Cut by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,435.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,502.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,397.15. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

