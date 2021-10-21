Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Microvast has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

