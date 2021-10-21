Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M lifted its position in Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWT opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Midwest has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

