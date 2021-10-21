Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 14,169 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

