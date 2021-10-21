Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $273,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 202.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock opened at $211.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

