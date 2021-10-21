Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

