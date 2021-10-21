Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $411,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,436,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

ADI stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.