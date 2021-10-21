Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 131.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 81.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

