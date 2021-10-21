Mizuho Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,835.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.