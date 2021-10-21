Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 385,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
