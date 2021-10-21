Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 385,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

