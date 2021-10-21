MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Radian Group worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

