MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,625. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

