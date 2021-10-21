MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 142.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,963 shares during the period. Huntsman comprises about 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

