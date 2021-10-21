MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 65,521 Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,521 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter.

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

