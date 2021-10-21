MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.84 and a 200 day moving average of $259.49. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.