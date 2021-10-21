MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 25,230.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 76.5% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

TGT opened at $251.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

