MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Bank of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $396.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

