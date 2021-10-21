MOBOX (MBOX) Price Reaches $4.48 on Top Exchanges

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00006826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $303.97 million and approximately $71.61 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 390,450,738 coins and its circulating supply is 67,894,437 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

