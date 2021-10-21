Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,611,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $333.01 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $83,325,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.