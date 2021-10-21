Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 45,178 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,178 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

