Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

